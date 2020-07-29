Investment banker gets 6-month sentence in college bribery scandal Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Manuel Henriquez, founder and former CEO of Palo Alto-based Hercules Capital, was sentenced Wednesday in Boston to six months in prison for his part in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions bribery scandal that rocked a number of elite schools last year. He and his wife, Elizabeth Henriquez, pleaded guilty last year to paying about $450,000 in bribes to boost their two daughters' entrance exam scores and get one of them into Georgetown University as a bogus tennis recruit. He was also ordered… 👓 View full article

