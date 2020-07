Yes Bank to take over HQ of Anil Ambani Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Yes Bank, which faced a crisis in March this year on account of bad debts, has substantial loans due from the Anil Ambani group, to which it had an exposure of close to Rs 12,000 crore. In the last two decades, the Anil Ambani group expanded aggressively in new businesses raising high levels of debt. 👓 View full article

