Diesel prices in Delhi cut by Rs 8.36: Kejriwal

IndiaTimes Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
The Delhi government has decided to reduce VAT (value-added tax) on diesel from 30 per cent to 16.75 per cent, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday after a Cabinet meeting. "This will reduce price of diesel in Delhi from Rs 82 to Rs 73.64, i.e. by Rs 8.36 per litre," he added.
