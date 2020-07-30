Diesel prices in Delhi cut by Rs 8.36: Kejriwal

Thursday, 30 July 2020 () The Delhi government has decided to reduce VAT (value-added tax) on diesel from 30 per cent to 16.75 per cent, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday after a Cabinet meeting. "This will reduce price of diesel in Delhi from Rs 82 to Rs 73.64, i.e. by Rs 8.36 per litre," he added.
