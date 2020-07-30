Global  
 

The LEE Initiative restarts Louisville relief kitchen for restaurant, bar workers

bizjournals Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
The LEE Initiative's relief kitchen in Louisville is once again up and running to assist local restaurant and bar employees that may be impacted by recent closures and restrictions. The Restaurant Workers Relief Program relaunched on Tuesday, serving 150 meals out of the catering kitchen of Chef Edward Lee's 610 Magnolia. In partnership with Maker's Mark and Audi, the relief center in Old Louisville will now be open from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. While the program extends its services,…
