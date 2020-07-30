Global  
 

Dream Cabins: Gull Lake estate with golf simulator, wine tasting room listed for $2.87M (gallery)

bizjournals Thursday, 30 July 2020
A 12,000-square-foot home on Gull Lake's Wilson Bay is on the market for $2.87 million. Built in 2007, the eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom estate is packed with amenities that will keep guests entertained year round. Highlights include an indoor golf simulator, card room, wine cellar with tasting room, bar area and lakeside fire pit. Interior design details include hand scraped cherry and reclaimed wood floors, a three season porch with wood burning fireplace and a two story library/ office. The…
