Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ohio Covid-19 hospitalizations set record, but hospitals not overwhelmed

bizjournals Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Ohio's hospitals reported a statewide census of 1,122 patients with Covid-19 Wednesday, surpassing a peak of 1,103 in late April for the highest number of inpatients yet in the pandemic. Overall occupancy is 75.6%, and more surge space is ready, the Ohio Hospital Association said Wednesday. Also, levels of intensive care and ventilator use are not as high as they were in April. Still, the healthcare industry is keeping a wary eye on the numbers. "Hospitals haven’t become overwhelmed yet and…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: University Hospitals' 'playbook' serves as syllabus for schools reopening amid COVID-19

University Hospitals' 'playbook' serves as syllabus for schools reopening amid COVID-19 03:13

 University Hospitals' 'playbook' serves as syllabus for schools reopening amid COVID-19

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

White House task force requests Ohio bars, restaurants close early to slow coronavirus spread [Video]

White House task force requests Ohio bars, restaurants close early to slow coronavirus spread

During a three-hour closed door meeting at the Ohio statehouse, White House Coronavirus Task Force officials warned state leaders that bars and restaurants need to close earlier to avoid overwhelming..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:11Published
Florida hospitals request thousands of nurses to help with COVID-19 patients [Video]

Florida hospitals request thousands of nurses to help with COVID-19 patients

Records from the Florida Office of Emergency Management show 51 hospitals statewide have requested additional help from travel nurses. Hospitals have asked for a total of 2,412 nurses.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:45Published
North Texas Hospitals Watching The Spread Of Coronavirus From July 4th Holiday Weekend [Video]

North Texas Hospitals Watching The Spread Of Coronavirus From July 4th Holiday Weekend

Hospitals began seeing a rapid increase in positive Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations two weeks after the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Ohio Covid-19 hospitalizations set record; hospitals wary but not overwhelmed

 Ohio's hospitals reported a statewide census of 1,122 patients with Covid-19 Wednesday, surpassing a peak of 1,103 in late April for the highest number of...
bizjournals

Dayton sees decline in Covid-19 hospitalizations as Ohio posts record highs

 Ohio's hospitals posted a record-high 1,122 patients hospitalized with Covid-19 for the week ending July 28, eclipsing a peak of 1,103 set in late April. But...
bizjournals


Tweets about this