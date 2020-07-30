Ohio Covid-19 hospitalizations set record, but hospitals not overwhelmed Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Ohio's hospitals reported a statewide census of 1,122 patients with Covid-19 Wednesday, surpassing a peak of 1,103 in late April for the highest number of inpatients yet in the pandemic. Overall occupancy is 75.6%, and more surge space is ready, the Ohio Hospital Association said Wednesday. Also, levels of intensive care and ventilator use are not as high as they were in April. Still, the healthcare industry is keeping a wary eye on the numbers. "Hospitals haven't become overwhelmed yet and…


