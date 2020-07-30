Md. unemployment claims drop for third week in a row
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () Initial standard unemployment claims in Maryland dropped for the third week in a row last week, while claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance hit their lowest level since early June. Figures released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor show 11,974 Marylanders filed standard unemployment claims for the week ending July 25, a decrease of 5,268 from the prior week's revised figure of 17,242. The latest decrease in filings comes after claims dropped by about 2,000 the prior week and by nearly…