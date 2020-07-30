Kodak is surging again after skyrocketing 1,200% in 2 days
Thursday, 30 July 2020
· *Kodak's share price jumped as much as 35% in pre-market trading on Thursday as traders continued to cheer its $765 million government loan to make drug ingredients in response to the pandemic.*
· *The camera company's stock skyrocketed about 1,200% in two days this week, boosting its market capitalization from under...
Shares of Kodak surged as much as 1,900% in two days.
This is because Kodak was awarded a $765 million government loan to make drug ingredients in response to the pandemic.
Business Insider reports Kodak plans to launch a pharmaceuticals division that will make essential drug components currently...