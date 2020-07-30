Global  
 

Kodak is surging again after skyrocketing 1,200% in 2 days

Business Insider Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
· *Kodak's share price jumped as much as 35% in pre-market trading on Thursday as traders continued to cheer its $765 million government loan to make drug ingredients in response to the pandemic.*
· *The camera company's stock skyrocketed about 1,200% in two days this week, boosting its market capitalization from under...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Kodak Surges

Kodak Surges 00:27

 Shares of Kodak surged as much as 1,900% in two days. This is because Kodak was awarded a $765 million government loan to make drug ingredients in response to the pandemic. Business Insider reports Kodak plans to launch a pharmaceuticals division that will make essential drug components currently...

