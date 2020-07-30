Diversity & Inclusion

Thursday, 30 July 2020 () THE EXPERTS THE DISCUSSION Q: What are some best practices or best ingredients for a plan to increase diversity at a business? Martina Winston (Protective Life Insurance Company): The secret to increasing diversity is having an intentional plan. More than just items that check the box – have a plan that aligns to your people strategy and your culture. It should be embedded in everything you do every day. Create short- and long-term goals and prioritize the shifts that will get you the…
Girl Scouts of Colorado CEO Leanna Clark talks to Katie LaSalle about a new badge focused on diversity and inclusion that anyone can earn. They also discuss an online conversation hosted by Anne Trujillo about how parents and caregivers can talk to kids about some of the issues surrounding diversity...
Amy Hunter has spent the majority of her career working in the diversity, equity and inclusion space in the St. Louis region at companies such as St. Louis... bizjournals Also reported by •Newsy •The Cointelegraph •Seattle Times •SmartBrief