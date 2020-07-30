Global  
 

California Pizza Kitchen files for bankruptcy

bizjournals Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
California Pizza Kitchen has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, as the chain has been unable to surmount the challenges posed by a steep drop in sit-down dining due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Los Angeles-based restaurant chain said it has entered into a restructuring agreement with lenders that will allow the company to close unprofitable locations, reduce its long-term debt load, and “quickly emerge from bankruptcy as a much stronger company.” The agreement includes $46.8 million…
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: California Pizza Kitchen Files For Bankruptcy

California Pizza Kitchen Files For Bankruptcy 00:27

 On Thursday, restaurant chain California Pizza Kitchen filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The coronavirus pandemic sent sales at the sit-down-centric pizza chain plummeting. Business Insider reports the same-store sales dropping by 77% in late March. The company said it that before the pandemic hit it...

