Inslee gives updates on reopenings, urges taking calls from contact tracers

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Secretary of Health John Wiesman gave updates at a press conference on Thursday on the state's phased reopening, contact tracing, unemployment insurance, and protections for workers at high risk for catching Covid-19. Inslee also released a proclamation on Thursday to keep personal identifying information collected by contract tracers private by exempting it from being released through the Public Information Act. One of the biggest issues in tracking the spread of…


