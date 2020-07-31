Asia Today: Chinese city tightens rules, Victoria might, too Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

BEIJING (AP) — China is tightening travel restrictions in the Xinjiang capital amid a COVID-19 outbreak in the northwestern city.



People arriving in Urumqi from regions considered to have high infection risk must undergo a two-week quarantine. Others arriving from less risky areas most show proof of good health. Locals “in principle” must stay in the city or show proof of health to be allowed to leave.



Almost all regions in China have been downgraded to low and medium risk, except for the northeastern port city of Dalian, which is high risk due to an ongoing but smaller outbreak.



Since mid-July, the Xinjiang outbreak centered in Urumqi has seen more than 600 cases of illness, including 112 new ones reported on Friday.



Another 11 cases new were reported Friday in Liaoning, bringing the northeastern province's total to around 75 since June 22, when a seafood worker in Dalian tested positive. As with Urumqi, widespread testing has been conducted in Dalian, with more than 4 million samples taken by midweek.



No new deaths have been reported, leaving China’s total at 4,634 among 84,292 cases. A total of 684 people are in treatment and 248 being monitored for having shown signs of COVID-19 or for testing positive but showing no symptoms.



Hong Kong continued see a third wave of infections, with almost 150 new cases reported Friday to bring the semi-autonomous Chinese city’s total to 3,151 with 25 deaths. Authorities on Thursday reversed a ban on indoor dining, along restaurants to operate under limited hours and with limited capacity.



Businesses such as bars, karaoke bars and amusement parks remain temporarily closed, and public gatherings are restricted to two people.



In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:



In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

