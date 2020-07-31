So far, student housing demand appears to be Covid-resistant
Friday, 31 July 2020 () The spring arrival of Covid-19 played havoc with colleges and universities, as well as many businesses that support them, when classes moved online, students were instructed to shelter-in-place and activities were cancelled. While much uncertainly still exists about how the pandemic will impact schools and related industries in the 2020-21 academic year, some experts say one segment is holding its own: off-campus student housing. The communal but off-campus housing segment is a fairly recent phenomenon,…
