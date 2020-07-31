Insurance provider leases space in Tempe, plans to hire 75 Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Bright Health Plan, an insurance plan provider affiliated with Bright Health Inc., said Thursday that it plans to open a call center in Tempe to support the company’s rapidly growing membership. The facility will occupy 28,000 square feet in the Rio 2100 office complex near Tempe Town Lake, and will open October 1. The center will add 35 jobs this year and an additional 40 in 2021. Bright Health Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “At a time when our nation is facing record… 👓 View full article

