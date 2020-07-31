Chandler industrial building sells for $9 million Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A 96,000-square-foot industrial building at 6615 W. Boston Street in Chandler was fully leased at the time of its recent $9.19 million sale. The seller was Boston's Cabot Properties Inc. and the buyers were Montreal, Canada-based Ivanhoe Cambridge and Oakland, California-based Evergreen Industrial Properties. Jackie Orcutt, John Grady and Jonathan Teeter of CBRE represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction. “Completing this transaction during a global pandemic speaks to the perseverance… 👓 View full article

