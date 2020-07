Bengaluru times Bengaluru gets new Police Commissioner https://t.co/bZu97cq6yg 2 minutes ago Trilochan Rai RT @BangaloreMirror: #BREAKING: Bengaluru gets new Police Commissioner Karnataka government appoints Kamal Pant as Bengaluru City Police C… 7 minutes ago Ragavan Murali RT @dhanyarajendran: Bengaluru gets a new Police Commissioner. Kamal Pant IPS. All the best to @deepolice12 in his next posting. 20 minutes ago Pradeepan RT @MalavikaBJP: Bengaluru city gets a new Commissioner of Police Sri.Kamal Pant, IPS https://t.co/RDimjjFOpH 33 minutes ago Dhanya Rajendran Bengaluru gets a new Police Commissioner. Kamal Pant IPS. All the best to @deepolice12 in his next posting. 48 minutes ago kuntavalliguru #Bengaluru gets new police commissioner. Kamal Pant appointed as Bengaluru city police chief. 2 hours ago