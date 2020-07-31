Apple just announced its 5th stock split in history. Here's what that means — and how many shares you'd have if you bought one before its first split in 1987. (AAPL) Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· *Apple announced its fifth stock split in its history on Thursday, as the iPhone maker's stock price marched to the $400 level.*

· *Apple said a stock split would allow it to "appeal to a broader base of investors." The move will appeal to investors who have a difficult time buying a stock that sports a triple digit...


