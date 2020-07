Cincinnati Business Courier RT @AndyCinciBiz: "This is going to put the nail in the coffin for a lot of bars. If you can pause and wait this out, you should wait it ou… 6 minutes ago Andy Brownfield 🤺 "This is going to put the nail in the coffin for a lot of bars. If you can pause and wait this out, you should wait… https://t.co/nYUp8Wefz3 16 minutes ago Local 12/WKRC-TV "Come out and say hi one last time because some of these places won't be here in two weeks." https://t.co/xKasZfLcce 3 days ago