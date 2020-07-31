Global  
 

Meet Alex Ho, Terminix Residential's new marketing chief

bizjournals Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
The shift from “Get Well Soon!” cards to pest control might seem like an unorthodox change, but that’s the move Alex Ho is making. On July 31, Terminix — a ServiceMaster company — announced Ho as the new chief communications officer for its residential business. Previously, he worked as the CMO for American Greetings, the world’s second-largest greeting card company, behind Hallmark. “Alex’s experience building high-performing marketing organizations at multiple Fortune 1000 companies…
