Mandarin area apartment sells for $23M

Maryland Management Company has purchased Hunters Way, a 200-unit apartment community, for $22.8 million. The sale, which closed Thursday, was brokered by CBRE's Joe Ayers and Cliff Taylor. “Hunters Way represents an incredible value-add opportunity for the buyer in the Mandarin suburb of Jacksonville, one of the city’s most sought after neighborhoods,” Cliff Taylor said in a statement. “This submarket has been an incredibly stable suburb for the last 30 years, with high-income demographics…
