Mandarin area apartment sells for $23M Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Maryland Management Company has purchased Hunters Way, a 200-unit apartment community, for $22.8 million. The sale, which closed Thursday, was brokered by CBRE's Joe Ayers and Cliff Taylor. “Hunters Way represents an incredible value-add opportunity for the buyer in the Mandarin suburb of Jacksonville, one of the city’s most sought after neighborhoods,” Cliff Taylor said in a statement. “This submarket has been an incredibly stable suburb for the last 30 years, with high-income demographics… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hissing cobra found hiding inside motorbike in western India



A resident of an apartment in Pune in western India saw a cobra slithering into a parked motorbike on June 14. He called snake rescuer Saidas Kusal, who went with his team, to the apartment in the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:51 Published on July 8, 2020 Woman shares eye-opening police encounter to call out white privilege



A former New York City resident took to social media to share the story of a previous police encounter.highlighting the disparity between how Black and white people are treated by authorities.Following.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:17 Published on June 16, 2020

Tweets about this