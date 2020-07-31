Hawaii visitor arrivals down 98% compared to last year Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As global demand for travel remained low and travel restrictions remained in place amid the coronavirus , Hawaii’s visitor industry continued to see historic lows in June, according to the latest data by Hawaii Tourism Authority. According to the monthly Hawaii Visitor Statistics Report, which was released by HTA on Thursday, there were a total of 17,068 visitor arrivals during June. The figure marks a 98% drop year-over-year compared to June of 2019, when more than 951,000 visitors arrived in… 👓 View full article

