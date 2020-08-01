Health care experts address questions about children going back to school during COVID-19

Global  
 

With COVID-19 still looming and the new school year quickly approaching, states across the nation have had to make tough decisions about whether to send children, teachers and other staff back to the classroom for in-person schooling or to continue into the next school year with remote instruction. After careful consideration, and with recommendations provided by public health officials, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced that school districts will follow Plan B, meaning school districts can…
 Idaho News 6 Karen Lehr sits down with experts from Giraffe Laugh, Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children and Regence BlueShield of Idaho on the importance of child care and what you need to know as we go Safely Back to School

Gov. Polis attended the first high school sporting event of the new year -- a men's golf tournament in Denver at the Wellshire Golf Course.

More school-aged children are testing positive for COVID-19 according to state and local health professionals. Across Wisconsin, there has been a recent rise in the 10-19 age group since early July.

On Thursday, State School Superintendent Jennifer McCormick addressed frequently asked questions and some aspects of the school that are still in the planning process.

