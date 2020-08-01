Health care experts address questions about children going back to school during COVID-19
Saturday, 1 August 2020 () With COVID-19 still looming and the new school year quickly approaching, states across the nation have had to make tough decisions about whether to send children, teachers and other staff back to the classroom for in-person schooling or to continue into the next school year with remote instruction. After careful consideration, and with recommendations provided by public health officials, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced that school districts will follow Plan B, meaning school districts can…
Idaho News 6 Karen Lehr sits down with experts from Giraffe Laugh, Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children and Regence BlueShield of Idaho on the importance of child care and what you need to know as we go Safely Back to School