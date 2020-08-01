British filmmaker Alan Parker dies at 76

Alan Parker died Friday following a lengthy illness, the British Film Institute confirmed. He was 76. The filmmaker, whose features landed 19 BAFTAs, 10 Golden Globes and 10 Oscars, also was behind 'Bugsy Malone' and 'The Commitments.'
Alan Parker, 'Fame' and 'Mississippi Burning' Director, Dead at 76 The British Film Institute announced the death of the acclaimed British director on Friday. Parker's filmography is extremely diverse...
