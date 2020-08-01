British filmmaker Alan Parker dies at 76

Video Credit: THR News - Published 9 hours ago Remembering British Director of 'Fame', 'Midnight Express' and 'Mississippi Burning' Alan Parker | THR News 01:14 Alan Parker died Friday following a lengthy illness, the British Film Institute confirmed. He was 76. The filmmaker, whose features landed 19 BAFTAs, 10 Golden Globes and 10 Oscars, also was behind 'Bugsy Malone' and 'The Commitments.'