Health care system embraces diversity and inclusion to drive health equity during Covid-19, and beyond
Saturday, 1 August 2020 () The Covid-19 pandemic’s disproportionate impact on people of color amplified the rampant health inequities in our communities. As health care providers, we at Advocate Aurora Health understand it’s our duty to combat the deep-rooted racism that negatively affects the health of people of color. We’ve launched a multi-pronged approach designed to help our most vulnerable patients. From Milwaukee Midtown to Chicago's South Side, we’ve opened multiple Covid-19 community testing sites to provide…