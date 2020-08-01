Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Health care system embraces diversity and inclusion to drive health equity during Covid-19, and beyond

bizjournals Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
The Covid-19 pandemic’s disproportionate impact on people of color amplified the rampant health inequities in our communities. As health care providers, we at Advocate Aurora Health understand it’s our duty to combat the deep-rooted racism that negatively affects the health of people of color. We’ve launched a multi-pronged approach designed to help our most vulnerable patients. From Milwaukee Midtown to Chicago's South Side, we’ve opened multiple Covid-19 community testing sites to provide…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Colorado to declare racism a public health crisis after push by agency staffers [Video]

Colorado to declare racism a public health crisis after push by agency staffers

Colorado will declare racism a public health crisis following a push by staffers inside the state’s health department to respond to ongoing social-justice protests and the inequities highlighted by..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:29Published
Biometric rings issued for Duxbury firefighters to monitor health amid COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Biometric rings issued for Duxbury firefighters to monitor health amid COVID-19 pandemic

Firefighters are wearing Oura biometric rings, which track pulse, temperature and sleep cycles, to allow them and the department to be more aware of health conditions amid COVID-19.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:14Published
CVS Health Adds New Solutions To Digital Health Platform [Video]

CVS Health Adds New Solutions To Digital Health Platform

FierceHealthCare reports that CVS Health's pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), added five new solutions to its health care platform. The new solutions allow its customers to sift through digital health..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Tweets about this