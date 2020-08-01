Doctor’s insights: Why the health care industry and businesses need to keep adapting telehealth services beyond Covid-19

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Study Set To Bring Antibody Treatments Right To Doors Of Long-Term Care Facilities



A pharmaceutical company is using coronavirus antibodies for treatment at long-term care facilities - by bringing it right to their doors. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:26 Published 2 hours ago Coronavirus in numbers: UK confirmed deaths at 46,201



The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 46,201 people had died inhospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive forcoronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Saturday. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 1 day ago Coronavirus in numbers: UK confirmed deaths at 46,193



The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 46,193 people had died inhospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive forcoronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Friday. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this