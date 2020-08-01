Global  
 

Doctor’s insights: Why the health care industry and businesses need to keep adapting telehealth services beyond Covid-19

bizjournals Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Of the many ways Covid-19 has altered day-to-day life, few may be as dramatic as the rise in telehealth. Consider this: In 2016, a health plan study found that while 70% of large companies offered telehealth options, fewer than 3% of employees actually used them. [1] Flash-forward to 2020, and within six weeks of the pandemic, more than 90% of primary care visits at Kaiser Permanente alone had gone virtual. And nationally, more than 1 billion telehealth interactions are expected to take place by…
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Urgent Care: March, April Saw Massive Decline In ER Visits

Urgent Care: March, April Saw Massive Decline In ER Visits 00:38

 Data from more than 20 emergency rooms across five states seems to confirm anecdotal reports from health care workers. According to Gizmodo, emergency rooms across the US saw a massive decline in visits in March and April. The study speculates the decline was possibly due to people fearing they'd...

