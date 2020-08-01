ATF price hiked 3%; no change in petrol, diesel

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Diesel price dips by Rs 8.36 per litre: CM Kejriwal



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 30 announced a drop in diesel prices in the national capital. He said, "Delhi Cabinet has decided to reduce VAT on diesel from 30% to 16.75%. This will.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:55 Published 2 days ago Watch: AAP workers protest in Delhi over rising fuel prices, detained by police



Aam Aadmi Party workers protested in Delhi over rising fuel prices. The party workers were seen protesting on the streets in Delhi near DDU Marg. Protesters were later detained by the police. Petrol.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:11 Published on July 3, 2020 AAP workers protest against fuel price hike



Aam Aadmi Party workers protested against spike in fuel prices at DDU Marg on July 01. Prices of petrol and diesel in the national capital are Rs. 80.43/litre and Rs 80.53/litre respectively. Fuel.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:34 Published on July 1, 2020

Tweets about this