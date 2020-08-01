Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ATF price hiked 3%; no change in petrol, diesel

IndiaTimes Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Jet fuel or ATF price on Saturday was hiked by 3 per cent, the fifth straight increase in two months, while there was no change in rates of cooking gas LPG, petrol and diesel. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) rates went up by Rs 1,304.25 per kilolitre or 3 per cent in the national capital to Rs 43,932.53 per kl, according to a price notification of state-owned oil companies.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Punjab petrol pumps shut: Strike against high fuel tax, amid Covid pandemic

Punjab petrol pumps shut: Strike against high fuel tax, amid Covid pandemic 01:36

 Petrol pumps in Punjab staged a strike on July 29, 2020. Fuel vends in the state were shut from 8 am to 5 pm with owners reportedly demanding a cut in excise duty. Petrol prices in Punjab have reportedly reached Rs 79.77 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 73.32 per litre. Fuel prices have been rising...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Diesel price dips by Rs 8.36 per litre: CM Kejriwal [Video]

Diesel price dips by Rs 8.36 per litre: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 30 announced a drop in diesel prices in the national capital. He said, "Delhi Cabinet has decided to reduce VAT on diesel from 30% to 16.75%. This will..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:55Published
Watch: AAP workers protest in Delhi over rising fuel prices, detained by police [Video]

Watch: AAP workers protest in Delhi over rising fuel prices, detained by police

Aam Aadmi Party workers protested in Delhi over rising fuel prices. The party workers were seen protesting on the streets in Delhi near DDU Marg. Protesters were later detained by the police. Petrol..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:11Published
AAP workers protest against fuel price hike [Video]

AAP workers protest against fuel price hike

Aam Aadmi Party workers protested against spike in fuel prices at DDU Marg on July 01. Prices of petrol and diesel in the national capital are Rs. 80.43/litre and Rs 80.53/litre respectively. Fuel..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:34Published

Tweets about this