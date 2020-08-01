ATF price hiked 3%; no change in petrol, diesel

Saturday, 1 August 2020 () Jet fuel or ATF price on Saturday was hiked by 3 per cent, the fifth straight increase in two months, while there was no change in rates of cooking gas LPG, petrol and diesel. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) rates went up by Rs 1,304.25 per kilolitre or 3 per cent in the national capital to Rs 43,932.53 per kl, according to a price notification of state-owned oil companies.
Petrol pumps in Punjab staged a strike on July 29, 2020. Fuel vends in the state were shut from 8 am to 5 pm with owners reportedly demanding a cut in excise duty. Petrol prices in Punjab have reportedly reached Rs 79.77 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 73.32 per litre. Fuel prices have been rising...