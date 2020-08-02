Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SpaceX guiding NASA astronauts to 1st splashdown in 45 years

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first astronauts to ride a SpaceX capsule into orbit headed toward a retro-style splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday afternoon to close out a two-month test flight.

It will mark the first splashdown in 45 years for NASA astronauts and the first return in the gulf. Unlike Florida’s Atlantic coast, already feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias, the waves and wind were calm near Pensacola in the Florida Panhandle.

Test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken departed the International Space Station on Saturday night, and awoke to a recording of their young children urging them to “rise and shine" and “we can't wait to see you."

“Don't worry, you can sleep in tomorrow,” said Behnken's 6-year-old son Theo, who was promised a puppy after the flight. “Hurry home so we can go get my dog.”

Their atypical ride home by Elon Musk's SpaceX company — the first commercially built and operated spacecraft to carry people to and from orbit — was expected to be fast, bumpy and hot, at least on the outside.

The Dragon capsule, named Endeavour by its crew, was to go from a screaming orbital speed of 17,500 mph (28,000 kph) to 350 mph (560 kph) during re-entry in the atmosphere and finally to 15 mph (24 kph) at splashdown. Peak heating during descent: 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit (1,900 degrees Celsius). Top G forces: four to five times the force of Earth's gravity.

A SpaceX recovery ship with more than 40 staff, including doctors and nurses, was poised to move in at splashdown, with two smaller, faster boats leading the way. To keep the returning astronauts safe in the pandemic, the recovery crew self-quarantined for two weeks and were tested for the coronavirus.

SpaceX expected it to take a half-hour for the ship to arrive at the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Spacex Set To Bring NASA Astronauts Home From Historic Mission (Weather Permitting)

Spacex Set To Bring NASA Astronauts Home From Historic Mission (Weather Permitting) 00:23

 Two U.S. astronauts hope to return home to Earth on Sunday if Hurricane Isaias allows it, and they will have seasick bags ready to use if needed.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nasa astronauts depart ISS en route to first splashdown return in 45 years [Video]

Nasa astronauts depart ISS en route to first splashdown return in 45 years

Two Nasa astronauts will make the first splashdown return in 45 years afterSpaceX’s astronaut carrier the Crew Dragon successfully undocked from theInternational Space Station (ISS) and began its..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published
NASA Announces Astronauts Going to ISS on SpaceX Crew-2 Mission [Video]

NASA Announces Astronauts Going to ISS on SpaceX Crew-2 Mission

NASA has announced the astronauts headed to the International Space Station in spring of 2021 for Crew-2, the second operational SpaceX Crew Dragon flight.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:14Published
How to Watch NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 Return to Earth [Video]

How to Watch NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 Return to Earth

After a successful launch and stay at the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are gearing up for a splashdown off the coast of Florida.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Nasa astronauts depart ISS en route to first splashdown return in 45 years

 Two Nasa astronauts will make the first splashdown return in 45 years after SpaceX’s astronaut carrier the Crew Dragon successfully undocked from the...
Belfast Telegraph

US astronauts pack up for rare splashdown in SpaceX capsule

 CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Two U.S. astronauts about to make the first splashdown return in 45 years said Friday they’ll have seasick bags ready to use if...
Seattle Times

US astronauts to return to Earth in rare splashdown on SpaceX capsule

 Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are expected to splashdown for the first time in 45 years, in the Gulf of Mexico. NASA is monitoring the weather, as...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

FinancialXpress

FinancialXpress A SpaceX recovery ship with more than 40 staff, including doctors and nurses, was poised to move in at splashdown,… https://t.co/T3rweJK4jG 9 seconds ago

RedSkittleBlue

Go Jason Go "SpaceX Guiding NASA Astronauts to 1st Splashdown in 45 Years" by The Associated Press via #NYT https://t.co/KXI74Q6MDC 25 seconds ago

SEC347

GP RT @WKBN: SpaceX guiding NASA astronauts to 1st splashdown in 45 years https://t.co/SOkMqnrjl2 https://t.co/OzvydVAqQb 49 seconds ago

KCTV5

KCTV5 News SpaceX guiding NASA astronauts to 1st splashdown in 45 years MORE: https://t.co/DulUmb8p0X 1 minute ago

WKBN

WKBN 27 First News SpaceX guiding NASA astronauts to 1st splashdown in 45 years https://t.co/SOkMqnrjl2 https://t.co/OzvydVAqQb 1 minute ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol It will mark the first splashdown in 45 years for #NASA astronauts https://t.co/MAAg8tQWId 2 minutes ago

BiancaWJHL

Bianca Marais WJHL It will mark the first splashdown in 45 years for NASA astronauts and the first return in the gulf. Unlike Florida’… https://t.co/UPZhMQv6i4 2 minutes ago

westhamnews2019

West Ham United News SpaceX guiding NASA astronauts to 1st splashdown in 45 years https://t.co/5o0UFffjlX https://t.co/hwbODFjjnt 5 minutes ago