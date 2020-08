At least 40 people test positive to COVID-19 on luxury Norwegian cruise ship Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Dozens of passengers and crew from Norwegian cruise liner, the MS Roald Amundsen, have tested positive for COVID-19, as authorities scramble to trace a number of passengers from two recent Arctic voyages. 👓 View full article

