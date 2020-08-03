|
|
|
Nasa SpaceX crew return: Dragon capsule splashes down
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
The SpaceX capsule touches down off Florida, in the first crewed US water landing in 45 years.
|
|
|
|
|
In a dramatic splashdown, two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on SpaceX capsule on Sunday. It was also the first splashdown by US astronauts in 45 years. Test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken..
|
The capsule splashed down softly in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, completing its historic journey to the International Space Station. CBS2's Mark Strassmann reports
|
U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month..
|