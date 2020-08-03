Global  
 

Nasa SpaceX crew return: Dragon capsule splashes down

BBC News Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
The SpaceX capsule touches down off Florida, in the first crewed US water landing in 45 years.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Spacex Set To Bring NASA Astronauts Home From Historic Mission (Weather Permitting)

Spacex Set To Bring NASA Astronauts Home From Historic Mission (Weather Permitting) 00:23

 Two U.S. astronauts hope to return home to Earth on Sunday if Hurricane Isaias allows it, and they will have seasick bags ready to use if needed.

Watch: NASA astronauts' dramatic return to Earth on SpaceX capsule [Video]

Watch: NASA astronauts' dramatic return to Earth on SpaceX capsule

In a dramatic splashdown, two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on SpaceX capsule on Sunday. It was also the first splashdown by US astronauts in 45 years. Test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:44Published
SpaceX Crew Dragon Safely Returns To Earth [Video]

SpaceX Crew Dragon Safely Returns To Earth

The capsule splashed down softly in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, completing its historic journey to the International Space Station. CBS2's Mark Strassmann reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:02Published
NASA astronauts splash down in SpaceX capsule [Video]

NASA astronauts splash down in SpaceX capsule

U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published

Nasa SpaceX crew return: Dragon capsule lands safely

 The moment the first crewed SpaceX mission to the ISS splashed down safely in the Gulf of Mexico.
BBC News

Nasa SpaceX crew return: Astronauts set for ocean splashdown

 Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken's SpaceX capsule will make the first crewed US water landing in 45 years.
BBC News

Tropical storm may delay 1st SpaceX crew’s return to Earth

 CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Tropical weather barreling toward Florida could delay this weekend’s planned return of the first SpaceX crew. On Wednesday,...
Seattle Times


