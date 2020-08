Bandhan promoters to sell 21% for $1.4bn in block deals Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Bandhan Financial Services, the main promoter of Bandhan Bank, has mandated four brokers to jointly sell nearly 21% in the bank, or about 34 crore shares, through block deals on Monday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this