HSBC profits hammered by pandemic and soaring US-China tensions

Bangkok Post Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
HONG KONG: HSBC on Monday said profits for the first half of 2020 plunged by 69% year on year as the banking giant was hammered by the coronavirus pandemic and spiralling China-US tensions.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: HSBC profits drop 65% due to coronavirus

HSBC profits drop 65% due to coronavirus 00:59

 HSBC has suffered a 65% drop in pre-tax profit in the first half of the yearas Europe’s largest bank was struck by a dive in interest rates andcoronavirus disruption. The bank reported profits of 4.3 billion US dollars(£3.2 billion) in the half year to June 30, down from 12.4 billion dollars(£9.5...

