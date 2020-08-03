HSBC profits hammered by pandemic and soaring US-China tensions
Monday, 3 August 2020 () HONG KONG: HSBC on Monday said profits for the first half of 2020 plunged by 69% year on year as the banking giant was hammered by the coronavirus pandemic and spiralling China-US tensions.
