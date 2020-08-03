U.S. mortgage rates see 'Groundhog Day' declines again
Monday, 3 August 2020 () U.S. mortgage rates are once again marking a decline, and are nearing another unprecedented level, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.99 percent for the week ending July 30 — just down from a rate of 3.01 percent last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.75 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “It’s Groundhog Day in the mortgage market as rates continue to remain near historic lows, driving purchase demand…
