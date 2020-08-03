Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. mortgage rates see 'Groundhog Day' declines again

bizjournals Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
U.S. mortgage rates are once again marking a decline, and are nearing another unprecedented level, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.99 percent for the week ending July 30 — just down from a rate of 3.01 percent last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.75 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “It’s Groundhog Day in the mortgage market as rates continue to remain near historic lows, driving purchase demand…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Experts warn shop smart as mortgage interest rates hit historic low [Video]

Experts warn shop smart as mortgage interest rates hit historic low

Don’t make the same mistake twice. Financial advisers say be careful when it comes to buying a home. Interest rates are at a historic low, but don’t be fooled and make the same mistake people made..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:53Published
Keeping low interest rates [Video]

Keeping low interest rates

The Federal Reserve wants to encourage more people to borrow money. The agency could grant a year's-long extension on some of its lowest interest rates.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:21Published
Covid update: 4.2 lakh tests/day; MP CM tests positive; Uddhav’s warning [Video]

Covid update: 4.2 lakh tests/day; MP CM tests positive; Uddhav’s warning

From India conducting a record 4.2 lakh Covi-19 tests to Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro testing negative, here are the top ten updates on coronavirus pandemic. India on Saturday recorded the highest..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:45Published

Tweets about this