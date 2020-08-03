U.S. mortgage rates see 'Groundhog Day' declines again

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Experts warn shop smart as mortgage interest rates hit historic low



Don’t make the same mistake twice. Financial advisers say be careful when it comes to buying a home. Interest rates are at a historic low, but don’t be fooled and make the same mistake people made.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 01:53 Published 3 days ago Keeping low interest rates



The Federal Reserve wants to encourage more people to borrow money. The agency could grant a year's-long extension on some of its lowest interest rates. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:21 Published 5 days ago Covid update: 4.2 lakh tests/day; MP CM tests positive; Uddhav’s warning



From India conducting a record 4.2 lakh Covi-19 tests to Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro testing negative, here are the top ten updates on coronavirus pandemic. India on Saturday recorded the highest.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:45 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this