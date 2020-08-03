Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

7-Eleven parent to acquire Speedway for $21B

bizjournals Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Petroleum refinery operator Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) has agreed to sell Speedway, its Enon-based retailing arm, to the corporate owner of international convenience store chain 7-Eleven for $21 billion. Seven & i Holdings Co., the Tokyo-based parent of 7-Eleven Inc., will add more than 3,900 Speedway stores in 35 states to its U.S. footprint as part of the all-cash transaction, the company said in a statement Sunday. Marathon said the agreement should generate about $16.5 million in…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Marathon Is Selling Speedway Gas Stations to 7-Eleven’s Parent for $21 Billion

 The largest U.S. independent refining company will get cash, and 7-Eleven will add 4,000 convenience stores.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

bizjournals

Business Journals Dayton's largest company will be sold to international competitor 7-Eleven Inc. for $21 billion.​ https://t.co/x4fhxnDk3f 19 minutes ago

DBJnews

Dayton Biz Journal Dayton's largest company will be sold to international competitor 7-Eleven Inc. for $21 billion.​ https://t.co/8lb529Mjl0 32 minutes ago

itmofnw

itmofnw RT @NAR: Exclusive: In the biggest deal since the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese retail group Seven & i Holdings will acquire Speedway, the… 1 hour ago

MiniMacrodesiac

Mini Macrodesiac RT @ABartonMacro: Japanese retail group Seven & i Holdings will acquire Speedway, the convenience store unit of U.S. oil refiner Marathon P… 5 hours ago

ActiveInvesting

Steven Towns Seven & i Hldgs (7-Eleven parent; TSE: 3382) to acquire Speedway for around JPY 2trn ($19bn) says Nikkei. Market sa… https://t.co/O3ZuDqCval 9 hours ago

Amexken

H Ahmed Japanese retail group Seven & i Holdings will acquire Speedway, the convenience store unit of U.S. oil refiner Mara… https://t.co/sracQb2HSj 11 hours ago

NAR

Nikkei Asian Review Exclusive: In the biggest deal since the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese retail group Seven & i Holdings will acquir… https://t.co/r0UZpJUjim 12 hours ago

ABartonMacro

Anthony Barton Japanese retail group Seven & i Holdings will acquire Speedway, the convenience store unit of U.S. oil refiner Mara… https://t.co/xSPgLnUhqJ 12 hours ago