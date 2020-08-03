|
Gym group DW Sports goes into administration, putting 1,700 jobs at risk
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
DW Sports operated 73 gyms and 75 stores in the UK. It plans to close all of ts retail sites for good, and its website will cease trading immediately
