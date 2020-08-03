Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gym group DW Sports goes into administration, putting 1,700 jobs at risk

Independent Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
DW Sports operated 73 gyms and 75 stores in the UK. It plans to close all of ts retail sites for good, and its website will cease trading immediately
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Three daredevils base jump from Swiss mountain in their wingsuits [Video]

Three daredevils base jump from Swiss mountain in their wingsuits

A trio of base jumpers were seen jumping from the top of a mountain in the swiss alps in their wingsuit on June 27. Footage shows the anxiety-inducing heights that the daredevils descended, from the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

1,700 jobs at risk at DW Sports

 Sports retailer and gym group DW Sports has said it is to tumble into administration, with 1,700 jobs at risk.
Express and Star Also reported by •Wales Online

Tweets about this