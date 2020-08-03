As US milk sales rise amid pandemic, "Got milk?" ads return Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )





Six years after the popular tagline was retired, “Got milk?” ads are back. A dairy industry-funded group is reviving the campaign, hoping to prolong the boost milk has gotten during the pandemic.



U.S. milk sales have been in freefall for decades as choices grew and consumers turned to soda, juices and plant-based alternatives like soy milk. Dean Foods, the nation’s biggest milk producer, filed for bankruptcy protection in November. Borden Dairy, another major producer, followed with its own bankruptcy in January.



But then came the



Unlike the original “Got milk?” campaign, which debuted in 1994 and was known for its glossy photos of celebrities sporting milk mustaches, the new campaign reflects the age of social media.



Television ads feature videos culled from the Internet of people doing funny things with milk, like opening a gallon with their toes or jumping into a kiddie pool filled with milk and cereal. In one TikTok spot, Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky swims the length of a pool with a glass of chocolate milk balanced on her head.



There will also be tie-ins with other brands like Hershey, which will offer in-grocery coupons when shoppers buy milk with chocolate syrup.



From January through July 18, U.S. milk retail sales were up 8.3% to $6.4 billion, according to Nielsen. During the same period last year, milk sales were down 2.3%.



Milk sales saw their biggest year-over-year jump of 21% in March, when buyers were stocking up... The dairy industry has a familiar question for you: “Got milk?”Six years after the popular tagline was retired, “Got milk?” ads are back. A dairy industry-funded group is reviving the campaign, hoping to prolong the boost milk has gotten during the pandemic.U.S. milk sales have been in freefall for decades as choices grew and consumers turned to soda, juices and plant-based alternatives like soy milk. Dean Foods, the nation’s biggest milk producer, filed for bankruptcy protection in November. Borden Dairy, another major producer, followed with its own bankruptcy in January.But then came the coronavirus pandemic, and milk sales saw a sharp rise. Kids who were no longer having meals at school were drinking milk at home. Adults — no longer commuting — had time for a leisurely bowl of cereal. Many people were buying milk to bake and cook at home.Unlike the original “Got milk?” campaign, which debuted in 1994 and was known for its glossy photos of celebrities sporting milk mustaches, the new campaign reflects the age of social media.Television ads feature videos culled from the Internet of people doing funny things with milk, like opening a gallon with their toes or jumping into a kiddie pool filled with milk and cereal. In one TikTok spot, Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky swims the length of a pool with a glass of chocolate milk balanced on her head.There will also be tie-ins with other brands like Hershey, which will offer in-grocery coupons when shoppers buy milk with chocolate syrup.From January through July 18, U.S. milk retail sales were up 8.3% to $6.4 billion, according to Nielsen. During the same period last year, milk sales were down 2.3%.Milk sales saw their biggest year-over-year jump of 21% in March, when buyers were stocking up... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rubicon, Telaria Rebrand As ‘Magnite’ With Independence In Mind: CEO Barrett Speaks



Just two months after merging, programmatic ad platform Rubicon Project and video management platform Telaria are taking on a new name, Magnite. It is a rebranding that involved hundreds of staff from.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 05:49 Published on June 30, 2020 Delay Upfronts Again: MasterCard’s Rajamannar, Other CMOs Urge Transformation



It had already been delayed from April - now the annual showcase in which TV programmers tout their upcoming content roster in pursuit of long-term ad sales commitments has dealt a further blow. With.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 02:20 Published on June 10, 2020

Tweets about this