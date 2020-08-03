VanTrust to start work on 1 million-square-foot warehouse in Jacksonville Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

VanTrust Real Estate has gotten the green light for work to begin on Imeson Park's latest warehouse, a million-square-foot fulfillment center. Evans General Contractors received a $5.7 million permit this week to construct the foundation of the warehouse at 10501 Cold Storage Road, Unit 500. A $41.2 million temporary permit has also been granted to construct the shell building. The structure will be Building E, the largest structure in the five-building, 3-million-square-foot industrial business…


