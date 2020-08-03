Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

VanTrust to start work on 1 million-square-foot warehouse in Jacksonville

bizjournals Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
VanTrust Real Estate has gotten the green light for work to begin on Imeson Park's latest warehouse, a million-square-foot fulfillment center. Evans General Contractors received a $5.7 million permit this week to construct the foundation of the warehouse at 10501 Cold Storage Road, Unit 500. A $41.2 million temporary permit has also been granted to construct the shell building. The structure will be Building E, the largest structure in the five-building, 3-million-square-foot industrial business…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Study Finds At Least 2 Million Americans Called Out Sick From Work in April [Video]

Study Finds At Least 2 Million Americans Called Out Sick From Work in April

New research may provide more insight into how many Americans were sickened by COVID-19. The research pertains to the earliest days of the pandemic when access to testing was more limited. It..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Oakland Reaches $32.7 Million Settlement in Ghost Ship Fire Lawsuit [Video]

Oakland Reaches $32.7 Million Settlement in Ghost Ship Fire Lawsuit

The city of Oakland has reached a $32.7 million settlement of the lawsuits filed over the disastrous Ghost Ship warehouse fire in 2016. Andrea Nakano reports. (7-16-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:13Published
Michael Jordan Makes $100 Million Pledge to Racial Equality Organizations [Video]

Michael Jordan Makes $100 Million Pledge to Racial Equality Organizations

Michael Jordan Makes $100 Million Pledge to Racial Equality Organizations Basketball legend Michael Jordan recently announced that he would be committing $100 million to “[ensure] racial equality.”..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:27Published

Tweets about this

JaxBizJournal

Jacksonville Biz VanTrust to start work on 1 million-square-foot warehouse in Jax https://t.co/pr2ijBfcLZ 11 hours ago

JaxBizJournal

Jacksonville Biz VanTrust to start work on 1 million-square-foot warehouse in Jax https://t.co/GI9z5CIPHc 1 day ago

JABinJax

Andy Brennan VanTrust to start work on 1 million-square-foot warehouse in Jacksonville https://t.co/da2t66jEIt 2 days ago

JaxBizJournal

Jacksonville Biz VanTrust to start work on 1 million-square-foot warehouse in Jax https://t.co/YaUCjdXciO 2 days ago

KendallTitle

Kendall Title VanTrust to start work on 1 million-square-foot warehouse in Jacksonville https://t.co/7tRF9fMeSi 2 days ago