You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Surprising number of Americans will never step foot in a gym again, even after the pandemic



One in four Americans will never be returning to gyms ... even once the pandemic is over, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 Americans who exercise at least twice a week surveyed respondents.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published on June 26, 2020 The top home improvements people want to tackle while staying inside more



Nearly four in five homeowners (78%) admitted they've noticed home improvement projects they need to take care of while in quarantine, according to new research. The to-do list appears to be.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published on June 22, 2020

Tweets about this Karnataka Rising Savadi says he does not need to undergo quarantine https://t.co/uuBtYvk66v 3 minutes ago