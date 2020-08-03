ADT skyrockets 97% after announcing it will partner with Google on smart home security products (ADT)
Monday, 3 August 2020 () · *ADT on Monday announced that it will be partnering with Google on a new line of smart home security products. *
· *Shares of ADT surged as much as 97% in premarket trading Monday. *
· *Google will invest $450 million for a 6.6% ownership stake in ADT, securing a "mutual, long-term commitment to partnership," according...
On Monday, ADT announced that it will be partnering with Google on a new line of smart home security products. Business Insider reports shares of ADT surged as much as 100% Monday to an all-time high of $17.21. Google will invest $450 million for a 6.6% ownership stake in ADT. The partnership will...
Image: ADT
