ADT skyrockets 97% after announcing it will partner with Google on smart home security products (ADT)

Business Insider Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
ADT skyrockets 97% after announcing it will partner with Google on smart home security products (ADT)· *ADT on Monday announced that it will be partnering with Google on a new line of smart home security products. *
· *Shares of ADT surged as much as 97% in premarket trading Monday. *
· *Google will invest $450 million for a 6.6% ownership stake in ADT, securing a "mutual, long-term commitment to partnership," according...
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: ADT Stock Goes Up 97%

ADT Stock Goes Up 97% 00:36

 On Monday, ADT announced that it will be partnering with Google on a new line of smart home security products. Business Insider reports shares of ADT surged as much as 100% Monday to an all-time high of $17.21. Google will invest $450 million for a 6.6% ownership stake in ADT. The partnership will...

Stock Alert: ADT Shares Jump On Tie-up With Google

 ADT Inc. (ADT) shares are soaring on Monday morning as Google's parent Alphabet Inc. agreed to invest $450 million in ADT to create smart-home security products....
Google invests in ADT, will integrate its Nest devices into smart home business

Google invests in ADT, will integrate its Nest devices into smart home business Image: ADT Google has invested $450 million for a 6.6 percent stake in security company ADT, the companies announced today. The deal, which is expected to...
Google, ADT partnering on home security products

 Google is pairing its Nest smart home technology with ADT and buying a stake in the home security company. ADT plans to begin offering Google devices to its...
