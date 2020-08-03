Global  
 

Lord & Taylor, nation's oldest department chain, files for bankruptcy

bizjournals Monday, 3 August 2020
The pandemic has claimed another struggling retail chain, this one with origins dating back nearly 200 years. Luxury department store chain Lord & Taylor has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy along with its owner, Le Tote Inc., The Wall Street Journal reports. Lord & Taylor's roots date to 1826 and it is considered the oldest department store in the country. It has 38 stores across the nation, although none are in North Carolina. The stores have been closed since mid-March due to the pandemic. In…
 Lord & Taylor opened its first store in New York in 1826.

