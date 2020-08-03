Lord & Taylor, nation's oldest department chain, files for bankruptcy Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

The pandemic has claimed another struggling retail chain, this one with origins dating back nearly 200 years. Luxury department store chain Lord & Taylor has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy along with its owner, Le Tote Inc., The Wall Street Journal reports. Lord & Taylor's roots date to 1826 and it is considered the oldest department store in the country. It has 38 stores across the nation, although none are in North Carolina. The stores have been closed since mid-March due to the pandemic.


