Mentoring Through Challenging Times: Look for those golden nuggets and have a plan
Monday, 3 August 2020 () When more than 8,000 women across America met in 42 cities to celebrate Mentoring Monday, they shared advice on how to progress in a much different environment than what we know today. Winston Churchill advised, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.” There’s not much good about Covid-19, but strong women are sharing their wisdom on how to make the most of challenging times. Nancy Droesch, Co-founder, WILLO LLC, St. Louis: Now is a good time to mine for golden nuggets. You may seek advice…