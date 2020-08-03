Global  
 

We spoke to 40 insiders about how Silver Lake's Egon Durban amassed power at the media-shy private equity firm

We spoke to 40 insiders about how Silver Lake's Egon Durban amassed power at the media-shy private equity firmEgon Durban, the co-CEO of private equity firm Silver Lake Partners, is a newly-minted billionaire who has been drawing comparisons to Warren Buffett, with membership in some of golf's most exclusive clubs and an inside track to the Oscars.

A Texas native who made his name acquiring and then selling Skype, he has rapidly...
 Equity benchmark indices were on upswing during early hours on August 05 amid positive global cues with metal and banking stocks leading the rally. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 408 points or 1.08 per cent at 38,096 while the Nifty 50 gained by 105 points or 0.95 per cent at 11,201. All...

The Indian pharma market grew just 2.4% in June compared to last year. That’s because fewer patients visited doctors and hospitals during the lockdown. But pharma companies are finding new..

Equity benchmark indices slipped over 1.5 per cent during the afternoon session on Wednesday as heavy selling was witnessed in banking stocks. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 561 points or 1.58 per cent..

