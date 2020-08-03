Global  
 

Ecommerce marketing firm MikMak raises $10 million in Series A funding

bizjournals Monday, 3 August 2020
Ecommerce marketing platform MikMak said it's raised $10 million in a Series A round of funding. The New York company said the funding round was led by Wavecrest Growth Partners. Also participating were existing investors Luminari Capital and Brave Ventures. New investments came from Lunch Partners, Madrona Venture Group, Bazaarvoice founder Brett Hurt, Hooklogic founder/CEO Jonathan Opdyke and John Roswech, Foursquare CEO David Shim and Kargo CEO Harry Kargman. "MikMak will use the funding to…
