Chipotle to begin selling clothes, some dyed with recycled avocado pits Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said it will begin selling a line of apparel, with some clothes dyed from recycled avocado pits from its restaurants. The Newport Beach, California-based restaurant chain (NYSE: CMG) said its line of Chipotle Goods will be made with organic cotton and will be available only for its 15 million Chipotle Rewards members beginning Tuesday. "We know people are looking to celebrate their passion for Chipotle, and we set out to create a line of products with the same thoughtfulness,… 👓 View full article

