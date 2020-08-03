Global  
 

Alert: Trump fires Tennessee Valley Authority chair, citing executive compensation, hiring of foreign workers

SeattlePI.com Monday, 3 August 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump fires Tennessee Valley Authority chair, citing executive compensation, hiring of foreign workers.
