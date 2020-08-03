Nancy Pelosi says Democrats are pushing to keep the $600 federal unemployment benefit while the jobless rate remains high Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

· Pelosi said Democrats were pushing to keep the $600 federal unemployment benefit while jobless rates are high.· "If the unemployment goes down, then that number can go down," Pelosi said Monday in a CNN interview.· Economists call the measure a "stabilizer" that would tie emergency federal spending to the state of the


