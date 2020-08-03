Nancy Pelosi says Democrats are pushing to keep the $600 federal unemployment benefit while the jobless rate remains high
Monday, 3 August 2020 () · Pelosi said Democrats were pushing to keep the $600 federal unemployment benefit while jobless rates are high.
· "If the unemployment goes down, then that number can go down," Pelosi said Monday in a CNN interview.
· Economists call the measure a "stabilizer" that would tie emergency federal spending to the state of the...
[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said talks with the White House on a new coronavirus aid bill were not yet on a path toward reaching a deal on Friday, hours before the expiration of a federal unemployment benefit that has been an essential lifeline for millions of Americans....