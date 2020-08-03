Global  
 

4 key ways to reimagine your future meeting or event

bizjournals Monday, 3 August 2020
Safety has a new meaning when it comes to events – instead of staff in yellow T-shirts and metal barricades, attendees will be expecting to see masks and plexiglass barriers. Meetings and events are a major economic driver for cities nationwide that have seen massive upheaval in the course of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2019, meetings and events brought nearly a half-million attendees to Milwaukee and $177 million in direct economic impact. This year, over 60 events booked by VISIT Milwaukee have…
