Tata Motors to drive in foreign partner in passenger vehicle biz

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Equity indices dither after weak opening, TCS flat after Q1 results



Equity benchmark indices suffered slight cuts during early hours on Friday following a decline in global peers amid surging coronavirus cases. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 36 points or.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:06 Published on July 10, 2020 Equity indices close in the green, Eicher Motors up 4.2 pc



Equity benchmark indices continued their upward momentum on Friday but the gains in IT and realty sectors were capped by PSU banks. At the closing bell, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 178 points or 0.5.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published on July 3, 2020 Opening stock: Equity indices in green on global cues, Tata Motors up 3.9%



Equity benchmark indices rose marginally during early hours on July 03 in line with Asian peers with buying seen across IT and auto counters. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 106 points or.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01 Published on July 3, 2020

Related news from verified sources Tata to drive in foreign partner in vehicle biz Tata Motors, the flagship of the Tata Group, is in talks with multiple automakers, including European and East Asian players, to sell up to a 49% stake in its...

IndiaTimes 22 minutes ago





Tweets about this