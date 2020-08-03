Global  
 

Tata Motors to drive in foreign partner in passenger vehicle biz

IndiaTimes Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Tata Motors, the flagship of the Tata Group, is in talks with multiple automakers, including European and East Asian players, to sell up to a 49% stake in its India passenger vehicle business, which accounted for 4% (Rs 10,297 crore) of its turnover in fiscal 2020.
Tata to drive in foreign partner in vehicle biz

 Tata Motors, the flagship of the Tata Group, is in talks with multiple automakers, including European and East Asian players, to sell up to a 49% stake in its...
IndiaTimes


