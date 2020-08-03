Tata Motors to drive in foreign partner in passenger vehicle biz
Monday, 3 August 2020 () Tata Motors, the flagship of the Tata Group, is in talks with multiple automakers, including European and East Asian players, to sell up to a 49% stake in its India passenger vehicle business, which accounted for 4% (Rs 10,297 crore) of its turnover in fiscal 2020.
