Automotive Minute: 2020 Buick Encore GX Review Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Why would Buick go through the trouble of making a 2020 Buick Encore GX? They already have the larger Enclave and Envision and smaller Encore. The Encore GX name has some immediate brand equity from the smaller Encore and fills a lineup spot the same way the Rogue Sport does for Nissan and the Kona does for Hyundai. It's priced that way too, with the model lining up to start around $25,000 and topping out near $30,000. Buick's newest model seems to be a step in the right direction for the company,… 👓 View full article

