Oahu gatherings limited to no more than 10 people amid Covid-19 spike Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Gov. David Ige has approved Mayor Kirk Caldwell's proposal to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people, Caldwell announced Monday. The amended emergency order applies to both indoor and outdoor gatherings and is effective immediately. Per the amended order, groups of 10 must maintain a six-foot distance between members of different households and mingling between groups is prohibited. The 10-person limit is required of all groups, even if a single household exceeds that amount. Groups also must…


