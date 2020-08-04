TikTok saga continues with Microsoft talks. Now what?
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () The latest twist in the TikTok saga is an especially strange turn in a tale filled with strange turns. Suddenly, Microsoft -- known primarily for work software like Windows and Office -- is in talks to buy the popular Chinese-owned video app, which has raised national-security concerns for US officials.
Microsoft Confirms Talks to Buy TikTok in America On Sunday, Microsoft confirmed it has been in communication with tech company ByteDance to purchase the social media app. Microsoft will keep working with the U.S. government to secure a deal and wrap up talks by Sep. 15, according to a statement....
President Donald Trump has set a deadline of September 15 for TikTok, thepopular Chinese-owned video app, to be sold to a US company or he will shut itdown in the States. He predicted a deal would be..
