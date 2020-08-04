Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TikTok saga continues with Microsoft talks. Now what?

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
The latest twist in the TikTok saga is an especially strange turn in a tale filled with strange turns. Suddenly, Microsoft -- known primarily for work software like Windows and Office -- is in talks to buy the popular Chinese-owned video app, which has raised national-security concerns for US officials.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Microsoft Confirms Talks to Buy TikTok in America

Microsoft Confirms Talks to Buy TikTok in America 01:09

 Microsoft Confirms Talks to Buy TikTok in America On Sunday, Microsoft confirmed it has been in communication with tech company ByteDance to purchase the social media app. Microsoft will keep working with the U.S. government to secure a deal and wrap up talks by Sep. 15, according to a statement....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump sets deadline for TikTok sale or shutdown [Video]

Trump sets deadline for TikTok sale or shutdown

President Donald Trump has set a deadline of September 15 for TikTok, thepopular Chinese-owned video app, to be sold to a US company or he will shut itdown in the States. He predicted a deal would be..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published
Microsoft Targets TikTok Purchase by Sept. 15 After Trump Administration Threatens Ban on Popular App [Video]

Microsoft Targets TikTok Purchase by Sept. 15 After Trump Administration Threatens Ban on Popular App

Microsoft is in talks not only with TikTok on buying it, but also the Trump administration which is seeking to ban the popular video app in the U.S. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56Published
Tik Tok: Banned or bought?| Microsoft in talks to buy Tik Tok US| Oneindia News [Video]

Tik Tok: Banned or bought?| Microsoft in talks to buy Tik Tok US| Oneindia News

Microsoft is in advanced talks to acquire the popular Chinese video app Tik Tok. There were speculations about the same when a few days ago US President Donald Trump had spoken of banning the app,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Q&A: TikTok saga continues with Microsoft talks. Now what?

 NEW YORK (AP) — The latest twist in the TikTok saga is an especially strange turn in a tale filled with strange turns. Suddenly, Microsoft — known primarily...
SeattlePI.com

Q&A: TikTok saga continues with Microsoft talks. Now what?

 NEW YORK (AP) — The latest twist in the TikTok saga is an especially strange turn in a tale filled with strange turns. Suddenly, Microsoft — known primarily...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this